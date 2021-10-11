It's time to stop making excuses and achieve your full potential

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Kick Butt Day. It might seem funny to have a day to remind you to kick some butt but imagine all that you can get done when you do. We should be kicking butt every day. However, we don’t for various excuses, whether it’s time, perfectionism, or procrastination. A kick butt day helps you put your excuses on the shelf and get things done that will improve your life and happiness.