Fountain County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fountain, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOUNTAIN...NORTHERN PARKE AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Rockville, or 16 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Wallace, Alamo and Shades State Park around 515 PM EDT. Waynetown around 520 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crawfordsville and Wingate. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 22 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Severe Storm#Severe Thunderstorm

