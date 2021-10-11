Winter Weather Advisory issued for Weston by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 08:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Weston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.alerts.weather.gov
