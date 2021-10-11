Winter Weather Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds may result in some drifting of snow. Additionally, freezing fog is possible which may bring reduced visibilities and added slickness to roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.