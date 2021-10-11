Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County Windy, snowy, and cold conditions continue through tomorrow Snow showers continue tonight in most areas with little or no accumulation expected in the valleys; however, as air temperatures fall below freezing, any moisture on road surfaces may freeze, creating slippery conditions. Mountains will pick several more inches tonight, especially the ones in Elko County. Finally, strong northwest winds continue with gusts up to 35 mph outside of northern Nye County and West Wendover areas, where gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.