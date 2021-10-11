CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Fajardo, Luquillo by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:08:00 Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fajardo; Luquillo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Fajardo in Puerto Rico Luquillo in Puerto Rico * Until 700 PM AST. * At 508 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Over 1 inch of rain has already fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.

Hard Freeze Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Sevier Valley, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them up or bringing them indoors where possible. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 18 and 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sevier Valley, San Rafael Swell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Willacy THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and water should start receding shortly. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * From Friday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise over the next 24 hours and crest around 24 feet Friday afternoon into Friday evening. It is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Mission River Refugio 23.0 13.5 Thu 8 pm 23.9 18.4 8.5 5.1 MSG
Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cibolo Creek Near Falls City affecting Karnes County. For the Cibolo...including Selma, Sutherland Springs, Falls City Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cibolo Creek Near Falls City. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to crest around 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned in low areas below Stockdale to below Panna Maria. Lower areas of Goliad State Park downstream flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 05/16/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cibolo Creek Falls City 17.0 17.5 Thu 8 pm CDT 20.1 3.2 2.0
Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 35.2 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Major Flooding. Many homes and structures in the low-lying areas along the Guadalupe River floodplain are threatened. Residents living in the floodplain should be prepared to evacuate. Additional county roads coursing through the floodplain are likely closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 02/06/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 23.3 Thu 8 pm CDT 31.0 35.1 33.7
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 27.4 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. The river will remain above flood levels until further notice. * Impact...At 27.5 feet, Major flooding occurs, isolating livestock. The river floods equipment and livestock in the flood plain and can flood residences downstream near Tivoli. Highway 35 east of Tivoli floods. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 11.6 Thu 8 pm 16.6 24.4 26.6 27.3 27.4
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 6:50 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1.9 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.9 Thu 6 pm CDT 2.2 1.4 1.4
Flood Warning issued for Karnes, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 04:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the Cibolo...including Selma, Sutherland Springs, Falls City Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.1 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 32.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 32.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 7.4 feet on Sunday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.6 feet on 06/03/2016. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cibolo Creek Sutherland Spring 21.0 31.2 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.7 7.5 7.3
Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 18:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Westhoff...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sandies Creek Near Westhoff. * Until Sunday evening. * At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM CDT Thursday was 25.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.5 feet, Sandies Creek is generally three quarters to one mile wide below the headwaters southeast of Seguin to the Guadalupe River confluence near Cuero. The approaches to the Westhoff/Cheapside road bridge are under five to six feet of water and the bridge floor is flooded. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned in the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.4 feet on 06/27/1993. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sandies Creek Westhoff 21.0 25.6 Thu 11 pm CD 27.1 23.6 12.9
Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * From Friday morning until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 30.5 feet Sunday evening. The river will then remain above flood levels until further notice. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Near fifty homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision, and the area west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Streets flood. Water is on the inside lane of Moody Street at Wolfram Street. Hundreds of cattle are cut off and drowned below Cuero to near Tivoli. Highway 35 floods for several miles. Much of the flood plain near and below the San Antonio River confluence is several miles wide, flooding and isolating a large residential area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 10.1 Thu 8 pm 27.7 29.6 30.5 30.2 27.1
Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Medina River At Hwy 281 affecting Bexar County. For the Medina River...including Bandera, Somerset, LaCoste, Hwy 281...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Medina River At Hwy 281. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 22.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding floods secondary roads and bridges making them dangerous to traffic. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 05/24/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Medina River Hwy 281 20.0 22.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 4.5 3.4 3.3
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Caldwell; Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Marcos River at Luling affecting Caldwell and Gonzales Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Marcos River at Luling. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 30.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest soon and then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.8 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Major flooding reaches nearly all of Palmetto State Park with extensive damage to park facilities, signs, fences and roads. Flow is to the slab of the large pavillion building. Livestock in the flood plain below San Marcos to Gonzales are cut off. Lowest sections of the golf course in Luling flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.1 feet on 08/27/2017. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Marcos River Luling 20.0 30.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 14.5 6.5 6.4
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until Saturday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.1 feet tomorrow morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.9 3.8 3.8
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 2.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near flood stage at 2.4 feet into Sunday then slowly fall. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Thu 8 pm 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3
Flood Warning issued for Bexar, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 20:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Bexar; Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River Near Elmendorf affecting Bexar and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River Near Elmendorf. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.8 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 36.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding damages crops and floods pastureland below San Antonio to below Floresville. Secondary roads and low bridges, irrigation pumps, oil field pump jacks and tank batteries flood. Livestock are cut off in low areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 38.2 feet on 04/25/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Elmendorf 35.0 36.8 Thu 7 pm CDT 23.7 11.9 10.8
Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 06:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Warning for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * From Friday morning to Monday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 30.2 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Flooding spreads across the wide flood plain upstream and downstream. No structures are threatened. Livestock and farm equipment will need to removed from the floodplain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.2 feet on 11/02/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 21.9 Thu 8 pm CDT 28.3 30.2 26.7
Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet, and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring, and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening, and then continue falling to 8.4 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 17 feet, minor flooding occurs in the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. Some homes on Dead River Road in the south end of Montgomery County will be surrounded by water as water covers lower portions of Dead River Road.
Flood Warning issued for Karnes, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 21:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River near Floresville affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Warning for the San Antonio River near Floresville. * From Friday afternoon to late Saturday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 30.1 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.1 feet on 08/23/2016. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Floresville 27.0 11.0 Thu 8 pm CDT 30.0 19.0 6.5
