Flood Advisory issued for Fajardo, Luquillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Caldwell; Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Marcos River at Luling affecting Caldwell and Gonzales Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Marcos River at Luling. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 30.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest soon and then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.8 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Major flooding reaches nearly all of Palmetto State Park with extensive damage to park facilities, signs, fences and roads. Flow is to the slab of the large pavillion building. Livestock in the flood plain below San Marcos to Gonzales are cut off. Lowest sections of the golf course in Luling flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.1 feet on 08/27/2017. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Marcos River Luling 20.0 30.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 14.5 6.5 6.4
