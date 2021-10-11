Flood Advisory issued for Fajardo, Luquillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 18:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Westhoff...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sandies Creek Near Westhoff. * Until Sunday evening. * At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM CDT Thursday was 25.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.5 feet, Sandies Creek is generally three quarters to one mile wide below the headwaters southeast of Seguin to the Guadalupe River confluence near Cuero. The approaches to the Westhoff/Cheapside road bridge are under five to six feet of water and the bridge floor is flooded. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned in the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.4 feet on 06/27/1993. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sandies Creek Westhoff 21.0 25.6 Thu 11 pm CD 27.1 23.6 12.9

