Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Mason, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Mason; Tazewell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL TAZEWELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois.alerts.weather.gov
