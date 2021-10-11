Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult on Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow amounts will occur in the higher terrain of the foothills.alerts.weather.gov
