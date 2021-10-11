CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Upon further review: Kevin Stefanski, Browns say “We can’t rely on the officials”

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMf6f_0cO4piGZ00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – There were many reasons the Browns lost Sunday to the Chargers in Los Angeles, but the officiating at SoFi Stadium certainly did not help their cause.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t one for excuses and Monday refused to use the officials as a scapegoat for blown coverages that led to two wide open touchdowns to Chargers receiver Mike Williams or their inability to put the game away leading by one or move down the field with 90 seconds remaining.

Stefanski had plenty of tape to send to the league office for clarification and review Monday.

“I will obviously – like we do every week – have a discussion with the league on some of these plays,” Stefanski said Monday. “Listen, they are not going to get every play right, and I am certainly not going to call every play right and we are not going to execute every play right. It is going to be imperfect, but for our team, we are not going to leave it in the hands of the officials. We control a lot of that game, and we need to do better.”

Despite the lack of execution, on both sides of the ball, the officials were a factor.

Browns center J.C. Tretter was called for holding with a hand on his throat as he was being pushed back. The call torpedoed a drive.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was held on multiple occasions, with no call – one of which saw him tackled and the Chargers complete a 37-yard pass on third-and-5 with 3:50 remaining that led to a touchdown that pulled the Chargers within 42-41.

“Of course, it would be easy to blame the refs, but I think it is us,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said Monday. “We look in the mirror, and it is us missing opportunities and not doing the little things to get to the big reward, which is getting off the field.”

Stefanski admitted that two missed defensive pass interference penalties on the same play, which quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed his frustration over after the game, on their penultimate series affected him when he called for a draw to Kareem Hunt on third-and-9 with under 3 minutes remaining.

“I am never going to rely, and we as a team, are not going to rely on the officials,” Stefanski said. “And I need to in the moment, whether something gets called or does not get called, I have to move on and make sure I give the guys a chance to succeed.”

Mayfield, who said “might as well send the fine letter,” was dismayed after the game that Browns cornerback A.J. Green was called for pass interference on a fourth-and-4 while Chargers receiver Mike Williams was grabbing him by the jersey but Donovan Peoples-Jones was shoved out of bounds with no call and Rashard Higgins was interfered with on the same play.

Mayfield’s pass to Higgins fell incomplete as Higgins went to the ground after getting tangled up.

The call on Green with 9:10 remaining extended the Chargers drive, gave them 33 free yards and ended in a touchdown that tied the game at 35.

“You would like to see it called both ways, if that’s the case,” Mayfield said. “It’s just a critical point in the game to where if they’re going to call it on fourth down, then we should get it on second.”

Stefanski didn’t have a problem with Mayfield’s remarks.

“They understand that we are not going to rely on those guys,” Stefanski said. “They can say what they want to say in those moments, and it is the emotion of the that certainly gets us, but we can’t rely on the officials.”

Hunt, who carried 12 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns, appreciated Stefanski’s faith in him in that moment. He also refused to blame the officials for the loss.

“Yeah, it is tough. Sometimes they just have to let us play,” Hunt said. “Some big calls during that game. It is what it is. We still should have found a way to win that football game. I do not necessarily just put it all on that.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Chargers#American Football
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Allison Kucharczyk Confesses How She Was Ousted From Her Seat In A Game Between Chargers And Ravens

A video posted by Allison Kucharczyk who is Issac Rochell’s wife went viral after the former spoke about how she was ousted from the stands at her husband’s game. Allison who goes by the name of Alisson Kuch on her social media channels took to Instagram to explain the entire incident where she had to face the wrath of the fans which was followed by an unexpected exit. Allison Kucharczyk posted on Instagram, “Hi, my name is Ally, and this is the story-time of how I got kicked out of my seat at my husband’s NFL game.”
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Joey Bosa Reportedly Fined $29K for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was hit with a $28,917 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he confronted on-field officials about what he felt was a missed holding call during Monday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns QB Baker Mayfield

This past Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t put too much trust in Baker Mayfield with the game on the line. This led to countless takes about Mayfield not being good enough to potentially lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title. Mayfield played extremely well in Week...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy