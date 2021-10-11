Watching the Skies: Moon to align with Jupiter and Saturn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you looked southwest during the evenings over the weekend, you may have noticed a very bright planet paired up with the moon.

Venus and the moon put on a beautiful show over the past few days. Eric Schaefer captured a picture of the two in Lake Odessa Saturday evening.

The moon and Venus from Lake Odessa on Oct. 9, 2021. (Courtesy: Eric Schaefer)

Next, the moon will meet up with Jupiter and Saturn.

On the evenings of Oct. 13 through Oct. 15, look south during the evening to see the waxing moon and the two planets. The waxing moon will be beneath and just to the right of Saturn on Oct. 13. It will be between the two planets on Oct. 14 and just to the left of Jupiter on Oct. 15.

Jupiter and Saturn have been slowly drifting apart since their conjunction in December of 2020 , but they are still close together in the night sky. Jupiter is the brighter of the two planets, and Saturn is just to the right of Jupiter.

