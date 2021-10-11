WATCH: Tornado destroys structure on Illinois farm
WRIGHTS, Ill. (KMOX) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Greene County, Illinois during Monday's severe storms. Videos were shared of a structure being destroyed by the tornado.
The videos were shared on Snapchat with the small town of Wrights listed as the location around 2:45 p.m. They show debris being thrown into the air around a spiral that ripped through a farm's facility.
*Warning: Videos contain explicit language*
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for most of the northern half of Illinois Monday.
© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved
Comments / 0