Man arrested for murder of rookie Georgia cop on his first day on the job

Damien Ferguson Photo credit Georgia Bureau of Investigation

An arrest has been made in the death of Dylan Harrison, a Georgia police officer killed while working his first shift on the job Saturday.

Damien Ferguson, 43, was arrested at his Alamo home and charged with murdering Harrison, 26.

Investigators called the attack on Harrison outside the station house “ambush-style.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation believes Harrison was targeted due to an arrest he made earlier in the night during a traffic stop wherein he booked a man who the GBI described as a “known associate” of Ferguson.

Harrison had fought with and tased that suspect before arresting him when he refused to present identification during the traffic stop and pushed Harrison.

Dylan Harrison and family Photo credit Facebook

Harrison leaves a wife and six-month-old child behind.