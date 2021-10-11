Fantasy football stock watch: Is it finally time to trust Trevor Lawrence?

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 5:

Sizzlers

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brady makes the hot list after throwing for five touchdowns and over 400 yards in a game for the first time in his career. Mike Evans and Antonio Brown both caught a pair of touchdowns while individually going over 100 yards receiving.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Lawrence has quietly improved this season, to the point that he looks like a valid fantasy option going forward. He opened the season with seven interceptions in his first three games but has started to minimize those mistakes, while becoming an even greater factor running the ball.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a rushing touchdown each of the past two weeks. Matt Pendleton, USA TODAY Sports

RB A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers. Drafted as a backup for Aaron Jones, Dillon has seen an increase in snaps over the past two weeks -- and he's doing more with his opportunities. He rushed for 81 yards in Week 4 and caught four passes for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the season on Sunday.

WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants: The rookie had been quiet for the first three weeks until New York started losing offensive personnel to injury at an alarming rate. Toney has exploded over the last two weeks for a combined 16 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has been amazingly steady considering his rookie status and all the other talent around him. He had a career-high 159 receiving yards Sunday and scored his fifth touchdown in five games.

Fizzlers

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: After two good games to open the season, Hockenson has been quiet over his last three. With Detroit's offensive line in shambles, QB Jared Goff needs extra protection -- which frequently keeps Hockenson in to block. That's never a good scenario for fantasy production.

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers: Coming off a game in which he had 19 carries and 89 yards, Sermon touched the ball only once on Sunday. Elijah Mitchell's return seems to have silenced Sermon's production.

RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team: McKissic has been a steady flex piece in PPR leagues, but against New Orleans, he tallied two carries for minus-1 yard and just one reception from four targets. Washington has a very tough schedule coming up.

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills: The slot receiver can be spotty in fantasy but a combined three receptions on four targets over the last two games makes Beasley someone to stay away from.

TE Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers: While Aaron Rodgers' tight end should be a boon in fantasy, "Touchdown Tonyan" has been anything but this year with just four receptions over his last three games and none of them for touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: Is it finally time to trust Trevor Lawrence?