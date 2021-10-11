CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football stock watch: Is it finally time to trust Trevor Lawrence?

By Tony Holm
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 5:

Sizzlers

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brady makes the hot list after throwing for five touchdowns and over 400 yards in a game for the first time in his career. Mike Evans and Antonio Brown both caught a pair of touchdowns while individually going over 100 yards receiving.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Lawrence has quietly improved this season, to the point that he looks like a valid fantasy option going forward. He opened the season with seven interceptions in his first three games but has started to minimize those mistakes, while becoming an even greater factor running the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gobLt_0cO4pXVS00
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a rushing touchdown each of the past two weeks. Matt Pendleton, USA TODAY Sports

RB A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers. Drafted as a backup for Aaron Jones, Dillon has seen an increase in snaps over the past two weeks -- and he's doing more with his opportunities. He rushed for 81 yards in Week 4 and caught four passes for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the season on Sunday.

WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants: The rookie had been quiet for the first three weeks until New York started losing offensive personnel to injury at an alarming rate. Toney has exploded over the last two weeks for a combined 16 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has been amazingly steady  considering his rookie status and all the other talent around him. He had a career-high 159 receiving yards Sunday and scored his fifth touchdown in five games.

Fizzlers

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: After two good games to open the season, Hockenson has been quiet over his last three. With Detroit's offensive line in shambles, QB Jared Goff needs extra protection -- which frequently keeps Hockenson in to block. That's never a good scenario for fantasy production.

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers: Coming off a game in which he had 19 carries and 89 yards, Sermon touched the ball only once on Sunday. Elijah Mitchell's return seems to have silenced Sermon's production.

RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team: McKissic has been a steady flex piece in PPR leagues, but against New Orleans, he tallied two carries for minus-1 yard and just one reception from four targets. Washington has a very tough schedule coming up.

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills: The slot receiver can be spotty in fantasy but a combined three receptions on four targets over the last two games makes Beasley someone to stay away from.

TE Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers: While Aaron Rodgers' tight end should be a boon in fantasy, "Touchdown Tonyan" has been anything but this year with just four receptions over his last three games and none of them for touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: Is it finally time to trust Trevor Lawrence?

FanSided

Jaguars benefit from Trevor Lawrence’s calm demeanor and poise

Trevor Lawrence has been one of the most talented quarterback prospects to come out of the collegiate ranks in recent weeks. Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, he didn’t have many red flags, one that was brought up — but didn’t make much sense — was his calm personality and commitment to football. The Jaguars didn’t seem to care much and took him with the first overall pick of the selection meeting. Five games into the season, the former Clemson Tiger is showing his character is a strength, one that will benefit the Jags short term and in the long run.
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence Keep Contradicting Each Other

Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer are not on the same page. If the 0-5 record and 30th completion percentage in the league weren't enough of a clue, Lawrence and Meyer spent their postgame interviews on Sunday contradicting each other. First, Meyer said that Lawrence wasn't comfortable with a quarterback sneak....
NFL
chatsports.com

Behind Enemy Lines: How Trevor Lawrence is adapting to the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars have become pretty familiar with the Jaguars over the past few seasons. However, the 2021 edition looks drastically different with them entering the Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer era, so we decided it would be a great idea to catch up with Ryan O’Bleness from Big Cat Country again with his thoughts on the 0-3 Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reveals True Thoughts On Playing In London

Trevor Lawrence is getting his first taste of the international NFL experience this weekend. He should get used to it, as the Jacksonville Jaguars make annual trips across the pond to play in London. During his press conference this week, Lawrence said he was very excited for the experience. “I...
NFL
