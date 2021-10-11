Machine Gun Kelly reacts to 'SNL' impression; teases "more guitar-heavy" new album

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t holding anything back on his next highly-anticipated album, ‘Born With Horns,’ set to be released sometime in early 2022. Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, is warning fans and curious listeners to be prepared to hear something they’ve never heard before come 2022. That’s when the “Papercuts” singer said his sixth studio album, Born With Horns, is set to debut with a whole a new sound, the rock star told NBC’s Willie Geist in an interview set to air on Sunday TODAY October 10. “Lyrically, it definitely goes deeper,” the musician said in a clip teasing the upcoming interview.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO