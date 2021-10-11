CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to 'SNL' impression; teases "more guitar-heavy" new album

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has joined the pantheon of celebrities who were impersonated on Saturday Night Live. This past weekend's episode featured a sketch in which host Kim Kardashian West played her sister Kourtney as the judge in a court show called The People's Kourt. In the middle of the skit, Kourtney introduces her "bailiff and best friends," MGK and Megan Fox, played by SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman.

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly pelted with rubbish during festival set

A video has emerged showing Machine Gun Kelly having bottles, cans and broken branches thrown at him during a festival performance. The controversial musician was on the lineup at the metal-oriented Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, where he performed on Saturday 9 October. A video now circulating on social media shows the singer on the roof of the sound tent, as some audience members seem to try and hit him with beer cans, water bottles and broken branches. After a near-miss with a beer can, the musician can be seen sticking his middle fingers up in the direction of...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly says he suffered “postpartum depression”

Hollywood’s staunchest proponents for PDA, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, are the cover stars for British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter issue,. It’s a deliciously voyeuristic look into the ultra-libidinous lovebird’s relationship. It’s a relationship that makes me feel a little queasy (public pashing on red carpets, and in front of award show urinals) and colours me with shades of envy (what’s a girl gotta do to be taken on a romantic trip to Italy!). Though I can’t help but feel tremendous goodwill towards Fox and MGK, they are obviously, sickeningly in love.
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as 'ecstasy and agony'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship might look all perfect, but the couple has admitted that they have their own struggles. According to People magazine, Kelly and Fox recently spoke to British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Teases#The People S Kourt#Mgk#Nbc#Abc Audio
uncrazed.com

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Cover GQ Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on the cover of GQ Style, and discuss “guns, general mayhem and lots of blood.”. The photoshoot sees Fox holding a gun to Kelly’s crotch. The pair haven’t been out of the headlines since their world wind romance started back in in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Machine Gun Kelly: Love Saved My Life

In a recent interview with British GQ, rapper-turned-pop-punk musician Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he was feeling suicidal before he found love. Now, though, he has a reason to live. Kelly said to the magazine that he was “down to die” before meeting his now-girlfriend, model, and actress Megan Fox.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His New Album ‘Goes Deeper’ Amid Megan Fox Romance: ‘I’m Not Scared’

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t holding anything back on his next highly-anticipated album, ‘Born With Horns,’ set to be released sometime in early 2022. Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, is warning fans and curious listeners to be prepared to hear something they’ve never heard before come 2022. That’s when the “Papercuts” singer said his sixth studio album, Born With Horns, is set to debut with a whole a new sound, the rock star told NBC’s Willie Geist in an interview set to air on Sunday TODAY October 10. “Lyrically, it definitely goes deeper,” the musician said in a clip teasing the upcoming interview.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Pete Davidson After Comedian Impersonates Him On 'SNL'

Machine Gun Kelly hilariously called out Pete Davidson after the comedian poked fun at him and his relationship with Megan Fox during the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live." During Saturday's episode, Davidson, 27, and co-star Chloe Fineman, 33, impersonated the "Bloody Valentine" singer and his girlfriend and even donned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'No Longer Holding Back' With Next Album

Machine Gun Kelly gets candid on the details behind his upcoming album, Born with Horns, in an interview with Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist to air this weekend. The rapper shared what fans could expect in sound, lyricism and even hinted at a New Year's Day release date. In August,...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pal Pete Davidson Impersonating Him Again on 'Saturday Night Live'

Machine Gun Kelly has an idea for Saturday Night Live after his pal, Pete Davidson, impersonated him on the show over the weekend. The 27-year-old comedian took aim at his 31-year-old musician friend yet again, dressing as Kelly alongside his girlfriend, Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman), during "The People's Kourt" sketch with host Kim Kardashian West pretending to be her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy