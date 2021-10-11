CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay reveals 'Music of the Spheres' lyrics via London billboard

By Josh Johnson
Cover picture for the articleIf you live in London, you might've caught a sneak peek of Coldplay's upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. As flagged by the fan account @ColdplayXtra, a digital billboard recently popped up in the English capital, featuring lyrics from the unreleased Spheres song, "Biutyful." The song begins, "All I know...

