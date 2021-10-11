CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj And Jesy Nelson Slam Blackfishing Claims In Instagram Live After Boyz Video

By Joanna Freedman
Tyla
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj have hit back at allegations of 'blackfishing' from Jesy in their new single, Boyz. The pair released their collab - which was ex Little Mix star Jesy's first solo song - this weekend, and it has since caused quite a controversy, with the singer being called out for blackfishing.

www.tyla.com

