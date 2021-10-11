Scarlet Nexus Further Teases Upcoming Content in Paid DLC and Free Update; Cosmetics, Challenges, Weapons
The official Scarlet Nexus Twitter account has shared another brief teaser for upcoming content in the action JRPG, Scarlet Nexus. This brief 20-second clip showcases a variety of endearing cosmetics that are both stylish and humorous, new challenges to amplify replayability, and several new weapons to keep battles fresh. This content will be coming in a free update via version 1.04 and a paid DLC pack. Additionally, this DLC pack is labeled as ‘1’, implying further paid content down the line.noisypixel.net
