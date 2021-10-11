‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer
That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)b100quadcities.com
