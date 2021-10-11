CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous People’s Day or Columbus Day? York finds a way to celebrate both

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
 10 days ago
Editor’s Note: York city council made the declaration to honor Native Americans, not the county commissioner’s office.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden proclaimed Monday Indigenous People’s Day alongside Columbus Day.

In York, folks who don’t always see eye to eye have found some common cause. The city council decided to honor Native Americans all week. On the other hand, a bust of Columbus stands proudly outside the County Administrative Building.

“I was really, really impressed and proud that the York [city council] took initiative to help pass that resolution and do it in a way where it can benefit everyone,” Native American Lecturer and Artist, Frank Littlebear said.

“The Italian immigrants have identified with Columbus,” President of the Sons and Daughters of Italy York Lodge, Frank Iati said. “He took a tremendous risk and showed tremendous courage to come over, very similar to what immigrants would do coming from the old world to the new world.”

October is Italian-American Heritage Month. November will be Native American Heritage Month.

