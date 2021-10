Koei Tecmo America and Gust Studios have unveiled a sequel to 2016’s Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is set shortly after the events of the first game and follows the story of Sophie and Plachta. After discovering a mysterious tree, Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege. Sophie sets out on a journey to find her missing friend and meets the aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who agrees to help her in her time of need.

