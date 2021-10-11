CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Significant power outage’ affecting San Ramon

By Alexa Mae Asperin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6W6O_0cO4nsdL00

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of PG&E customers in San Ramon are without power Monday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

In a tweet, the agency said it was aware of the outage affecting 190 PG&E customers and warned residents to treat all intersections with flashing red lights or no lights as if they were controlled by stop signs.

Earlier, the outage impacted 3,800 customers.

According to police, this is not part of PG&E’s PSPS event but rather is a separate outage.

Estimated time of restoration is expected at 7:15 p.m., police said.

The cause of the outage has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

