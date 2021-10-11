CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boutte injury latest blow to LSU and embattled coach Orgeron

By Brian Holland
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU coach Ed Orgeron says leading LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season because of his lower leg injury during Saturday night’s loss at Kentucky. The injury comes as Orgeron faces increasing questions about his job security. LSU has lost two straight and is 8-8 since its unbeaten 2019 national title campaign. Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards and a nation-leading nine touchdowns. Now LSU continues a tough part of the schedule without him. The Tigers’ next four games are against No. 20 Florida, No. 13 Mississippi, No. 5 Alabama and No. 17 Arkansas.

Comments / 0

