Police confirm four dead after single-vehicle collision in Bedfordshire

‘Highly complex work’ undertaken by emergency services before occupants could be confirmed deceased.

Four people have died after a road collision that left a car on fire in a field.

Police were called to the scene in Bedfordshire in the early hours of Sunday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and on Monday officers confirmed three other people travelling in the car had also died.

Bedfordshire police said they had responded to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5. Emergency services attended after reports of a car alight in a field close to the village of Heath and Reach, near Leighton Buzzard.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage who may have information about the incident.

They said work at the scene was likely to continue into Tuesday.

Acting Sergeant David Burstow, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are doing our work in a dignified and meticulous manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident.

“We believe there were four people in the car who sadly died in the collision.

“Specially trained officers are speaking to their families and are offering them support, while forensic identification is still to take place.

“While we believe no other vehicles were involved, our investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this point we are keen to reiterate the requests of the families involved not to speculate on social media, but I would appreciate any information from witnesses or anyone else who may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“We would be particularly interested to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire police through the online reporting centre or call 101, quoting Operation Loddon.