USDA considering waivers for slow pork processing lines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 20,500 farmers across the nation beginning Oct. 18. Growing and harvesting hemp became legal under the 2018 Farm Bill created and sponsored by then U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland who represented San Angelo. While marijuana is legal in 23 states, hemp is legal in every state. The USDA is beginning to track hemp and logic would dictate that if marijuana ever became legal, the same process for tracking the hemp…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO