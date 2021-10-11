CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA considering waivers for slow pork processing lines

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA is looking at waivers for slow pork processing lines. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the USDA is working on a proposal for a waiver system for hog plants forced by a federal court to slow down their processing lines. Vilsack did not specify what those waivers would do, but earlier this year a federal judge ruled against a Trump Administration rule allowing plants to run slaughter lines without speed limits. The USDA did not appeal that decision.

