USDA considering waivers for slow pork processing lines
The USDA is looking at waivers for slow pork processing lines. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the USDA is working on a proposal for a waiver system for hog plants forced by a federal court to slow down their processing lines. Vilsack did not specify what those waivers would do, but earlier this year a federal judge ruled against a Trump Administration rule allowing plants to run slaughter lines without speed limits. The USDA did not appeal that decision.who13.com
Comments / 0