Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: DNP on first Week 5 report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gronkowski (ribs) was listed as a non-participant Monday on the Buccaneers' estimated practice report, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. Gronkowski has missed the Buccaneers' last two games with four cracked ribs, a broken rib and a punctured lung, and though he has yet to return to the practice field since suffering the injury Week 3, the tight end isn't being ruled out from playing Thursday against the Eagles. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, head coach Bruce Arians said Gronkowski will be a "very close" call for Thursday, with the 32-year-old's availability for the contest likely hinging on what he's able to do in practices Tuesday and Wednesday. If Gronkowski is unable to play on the short week, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate likely would split the reps at tight end against the Eagles.

Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
NESN

How Tom Brady, Mac Jones Performed In Patriots’ Loss To Buccaneers

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a dramatic, low-scoring, rain-soacked thriller at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots in his return to Gillette Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how Brady and his rookie Patriots counterpart, Mac Jones, performed in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Buccaneers score: Tom Brady holds off furious Philadelphia late comeback attempt as Tampa survives

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a late Philadelphia Eagles comeback attempt, capping off a dominant night which Brady completed 81 percent of his passes with a bad thumb en route to a 28-22 victory Thursday night. Brady had two touchdown passes and Leonard Fournette had two touchdown runs in the victory -- as Tampa Bay retains its commanding NFC South lead with the win.
NFL
Boston Globe

Three Buccaneers not named Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski to watch against the Patriots

As much as Matt Judon tries to keep the focus on the big picture, he and we all know the story line surrounding this game. Absolutely every move Tom Brady makes from the moment he sets foot in Gillette Stadium on Sunday to the moment he leaves will be scrutinized, with Rob Gronkowski being watched hardly less diligently in his own return to Foxborough.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski could be out multiple weeks with rib fractures

Rob Gronkowski’s rib injury is more significant than initially believed, and it could be a few weeks before he plays again. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski suffered multiple rib fractures during last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. That could keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end out for “multiple weeks.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady reacts to book saying Bill Belichick refused to meet him when he left Patriots

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has recently been put under a microscope. This comes after a news report revealed that the New England Patriots coach refused to meet Brady in person following the latter’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Brady has finally broken his silence about the much talked about issue, and it looks like he too is doing his best bit to kill the feud narrative.
NFL
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski doubtful, Patriots list 8 players as questionable for Buccaneers game

There’s a real chance Rob Gronkowski won’t take the field in his return to Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers tight end has been listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Gronkowski sat out all three practices this week with a rib injury, and earlier in the day Bruce Arians said he’d be a “game time decision.” Off to a hot start — 16 catches, four touchdowns — life will certainly be easier on Bill Belichick’s defense if Gronkowski is sidelined.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Rob Gronkowski downgraded to out ahead of Buccaneers’ visit to Gillette Stadium

Rob Gronkowski will not be making his return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The 32-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has been downgraded from doubtful to out ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff versus the New England Patriots, as first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Schultz and Adam Schefter. Gronkowski...
NFL

