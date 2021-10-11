Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: DNP on first Week 5 report

Gronkowski (ribs) was listed as a non-participant Monday on the Buccaneers' estimated practice report, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. Gronkowski has missed the Buccaneers' last two games with four cracked ribs, a broken rib and a punctured lung, and though he has yet to return to the practice field since suffering the injury Week 3, the tight end isn't being ruled out from playing Thursday against the Eagles. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, head coach Bruce Arians said Gronkowski will be a "very close" call for Thursday, with the 32-year-old's availability for the contest likely hinging on what he's able to do in practices Tuesday and Wednesday. If Gronkowski is unable to play on the short week, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate likely would split the reps at tight end against the Eagles.