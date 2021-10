CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Friday marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors are concerned some cancers are being missed because some people have avoided cancer screenings, fearful of COVID-19. This South Jersey woman is on the frontlines of fighting cancer, but it was her friends and colleagues at work who made the difference. “I am a procrastinator, I was scheduled, something came up, didn’t go, then the pandemic,” Yolanda Bush said. Bush put off getting her yearly mammogram. Ironically, she works at Cooper Hospital’s MD Anderson Cancer Center. “I was always on her,” Miriam Otero said. Otero and Bush call themselves roommates at...

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO