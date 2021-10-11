Woman, Man Shot At Home In CT

An investigation has been launched in Connecticut following reports of a shooting that took place at an area home that left two hospitalized.

In New Haven County, local residents in West Haven have been advised to avoid the area of Third Avenue as detectives investigate a shooting that took place in the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 11.

Police said that a man and woman were both shot and transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation. Their conditions were not immediately available.

West Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Buturla said that the incident was active as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and there will be an increased police presence in the area of the shooting as they investigate.

No other information was immediately released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the West Haven Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (203) 937-3900.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

