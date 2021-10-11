CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Equity for Women, People of Color Is Falling Off in the Cannabis Industry

 3 days ago

Diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry is losing momentum despite efforts to make it more accessible to a wider range of people. Cheddar’s Chloe Aiello joined “Closing Bell” to take a deep dive into the numbers that show a drop off in the representation of women and people of color at the executive level in the cannabis space since 2019. She did note, however, that there was a 32 percent jump in employment for minority workers.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

