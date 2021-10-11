CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Taco Week: $2 tacos at these locations

By PJ O'Keefe
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Because only getting tacos on Tuesday is far too limiting: You can get $2 tacos all this week during Cincinnati Taco Week.

Participating restaurants are offering up certain tacos on their menus for just $2.

The only catch? You have to order three of 'em (but that won't be hard, right?).

Participating restaurants (scroll down for menus and maps):

Arnold's Bar and Grill
Agave & Rye Covington
Agave & Rye Rookwood
Agave & Rye Liberty
Bakersfield OTR
Bebo's
El Barril Mexican Sports Bar and Grill
El Vaquero Mason
El Vaquero Blue Ash
El Taco Veloz
Four Mile Pig
Frida 602
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
J Taps
The Hearth at Karrikin
Kitchen 1883 ( On the Rhine Eatery )
Lalo
Los Potrillos
Lucius Q
Mazunte Taqueria
Mazunte Centro
Mazunte Catering and Mercado
Mesa Loca
Mi Cozumel (Springdale)
Mi Cozumel (Winton Road)
Mi Cozumel (Vandercar Way)
Mi Taco Loco
The Oakley Establishment
Slatt's Pub
Smokey Bones
Taqueria El Monarca
Trifecta Eatery at Miami Valley Gaming
The Standard
Tortilleria Garcia ( Springfield)
Tortilleria Garcia ( Mason)
Tortilleria Garcia (Hamilton Ave.)
The Ugly Goat Social Club
Veracruz Mexican Grill
Wishbone Tavern

(Provided by Cincinnati Taco Week)
Cincinnati Taco Week Locations

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

