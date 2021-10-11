CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege.

Lisa Seng
2d ago

This will work out very well. I want to Know every crumb of information and advice Biden had in his Afghanistan total failure…. Every word. Every document. Every bit of Advice from his Own Advisors that Biden Absolutely Disregarded. That Cost the life of 13 of Our Finest Men and Women of our Military. I want to Know every detail, Why and How Americans and Allies have been Left behind to the Mercy of the Taliban. Yes , Biden. Please do this. Because if January 6 is cause for it. You’re Debacle You’re Total Failure in Afghanistan and on our Own Border is Going to be a Fire like no other!!!!

Gabino Cuevas
3d ago

The Democrats, as usual, are going to regret their scorched earth policies.

Janie Anderson
2d ago

Just when I think the senile old man can’t any worse, he does it!

