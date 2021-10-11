CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a discount; but it won’t be enough to keep everyone around

 3 days ago
Yesterday, the New York Rangers came to terms with Mika Zibanejad on a new extension. It will keep the 28 year-old on Broadway through the 2029-30 season. President and GM, Chris Drury wisely used his assortment of advantages to get the AAV down to $8.5 million. He did that by going 8 years, which no other team on the day of Free Agent Frenzy could do. Drury also cracked open the Rangers vault to make it a bonus laden deal, which makes it difficult to buyout. And he gave Mika the obligatory no-trade protection every player gets.

Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers beat Devils 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-2 on Wednesday night in exhibition play. Sammy Blais had a goal and an assist and Kaapo Kakko, Barclay Goodrow and Artemi Panarin also scored.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mika Zibanejad, Gabriel Landeskog, Victor Hedman named to Sweden Olympic team

The 2022 Winter Olympics are coming fast with just a few months before NHL stars jet off to Beijing to compete for their respective countries. Hockey Canada announced recently that Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo were the first three players selected to its team, and now Sweden has announced its first three. Mika Zibanejad, Gabriel Landeskog and Victor Hedman have been named to Team Sweden for the 2022 Games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Have ‘Plan B’ If Zibanejad Contract Negotiations Go South

While some might suggest that a deal signed on Friday between the Florida Panthers and Aleksander Barkov is bad news for New York Rangers’ GM Chris Drury, Drury might not be as tightly wound as some might think. First, the idea that Mika Zibanejad’s potential new contract is directly comparable to Barkov’s deal isn’t entirely accurate. The Panthers signed a younger, better player, even if the $80 million extension is a whopper.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

New York Rangers Sign Zibanejad to 8-Yr Contract Extension

Early Sunday morning, as per Larry Brooks, the New York Rangers were closing in on an extension for their star center Mika Zibanejad. By mid-morning, the Rangers confirmed the reports, announcing a deal. He wrote, “BREAKING: Rangers, Zibanejad agree on an extension, Post has learned, eight years in the range of $8.5M per… A year or two more than NYR would have preferred, but allows the AAV to be workable…Should put a damper on Eichel talk.”
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Reaves may miss opening night; Lundqvist on retirement; and Georgiev reiterates trade rumors false

The Rangers held another practice in preparation for their final preseason game tomorrow against the Islanders in Connecticut. Ryan Reaves did not practice with a lower-body injury and is questionable to start the season. Gerard Gallant was asked again about the status of Ryan Reaves and confirmed it is day-to-day....
NHL
