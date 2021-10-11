CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

HAT Market Analysis for 10/11/21 with John Zanker, Risk Management Commodities

By Andy Eubank
hoosieragtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soybean market fell almost 15 cents Monday with the trade afraid the October supply and demand report Tuesday will be bearish. Corn worked two cents higher. John Zanker has analysis. Click to listen.

hoosieragtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

IMF Downgrades Global Economic Outlook, Citing Virus Risks

The global economy is now projected to grow 5.9 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, 0.1 percent lower for 2021 than the July forecast. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risk Management#Hat Market Analysis
FXStreet.com

Commodity stocks outperform as inflation risks restrict markets

European markets are on an uncertain footing in early trade, with the FTSE 100 outperforming thanks to the miners. With inflation fears continuing to loom, we are unlikely to see a return to the rampant bullish optimism soon. European markets struggle to follow Asian lead. Inflation risks remain despite recent...
BUSINESS
seeitmarket.com

Which Commodities Are Countering the Markets?

While the major stock indices continue to weaken, U.S factories have seen a 1.2% increase in orders in August. This shows that although equities are struggling, the demand for goods is steady. Therefore, now is the time to pay close attention to which spaces are holding up while the general...
INDUSTRY
Rebel Yell

Healthcare Safety Risk Management Solutions Market To Record CAGR Of 11% Rise In Growth By 2020 to 2030

The healthcare safety and risk management solutions market is anticipated to grow 11% annually through the period of 2020 to 2030, due to increasing adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions such as big data, bioinformatics, genomics, and image analysis. These solutions include informatics from deep learning applications such as electronic health records (EHRs) and image processing, to assist physicians with the diagnosis and management of disease states. Additionally, because of all the federal mandates that are necessary for healthcare organizations to integrate new technologies and take other actions, it is expected that, the demand for healthcare safety and risk management platforms and services will increase over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
MARKETS
The Independent

Crypto’s growth could pose risks to financial system, Bank deputy warns

Cryptocurrencies are growing so quickly that soon a large fall in the cost of Bitcoin could have a knock-on effect on the wider economy, a top Bank of England official has said.Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, said the crypto markets were on a path to becoming much bigger.Right now a drop across the board in the price of cryptocurrencies will largely cause only crypto investors to lose out. But this could change.“While a severe price correction would not cause financial stability problems now, all else equal, the current trajectory implies that this may not be the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hoosieragtoday.com

BASF Says Plenty of Soybean Seed and New Varieties for 2022

Soybean seed supply should be ample for the coming year. Although there were some challenging times during the year and some areas that will fall short of average, Allen Gent the head of US Soybean seed traits business for BASF is optimistic. “I think in general production across the board...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Is There Going to Be a Food Shortage in the U.S. in 2021?

If you visit a local grocery store, you might notice that several items including toilet paper and diapers are in short supply. Many people wonder if there will be a food shortage in the U.S. in 2021. Article continues below advertisement. First, the global supply chain is broken, which impacts...
GAS PRICE
@JohnLocke

Long-Term Impacts from Extra Unemployment Benefits

Noah Williams writes for National Review about the impact of COVID-related extra unemployment benefits. The September jobs report released last week showed that hiring had slowed to a crawl as labor supply continued to hold back the recovery. The economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, with the leisure and hospitality sector — hardest hit by the pandemic and most affected by labor shortages — adding only 74,000 jobs. Both the overall gains and the gains in this sector were less than a quarter of the pace of hiring over the summer.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy