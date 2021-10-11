HAT Market Analysis for 10/11/21 with John Zanker, Risk Management Commodities

The healthcare safety and risk management solutions market is anticipated to grow 11% annually through the period of 2020 to 2030, due to increasing adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions such as big data, bioinformatics, genomics, and image analysis. These solutions include informatics from deep learning applications such as electronic health records (EHRs) and image processing, to assist physicians with the diagnosis and management of disease states. Additionally, because of all the federal mandates that are necessary for healthcare organizations to integrate new technologies and take other actions, it is expected that, the demand for healthcare safety and risk management platforms and services will increase over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
