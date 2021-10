TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The San Angelo Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County Wednesday. According to a report from the City of San Angelo, the patients were a man in his 50s from McCulloch County and a woman and a man, both in their 60s, both from Tom Green County. The report said all three patients were unvaccinated.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO