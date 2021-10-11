Engineer modifies an iPhone to use USB-C connector

The European Commission has made a proposal in attempts to reduce electronic waste in Europe. The proposal being to eliminate all other cable types aside from USB-C to make a “universal” cable for all electronics. This not only includes phones but as well as: cameras, tablets, headphones, video game consoles, and portable speakers. The proposal would require companies to make their fast-charging interoperable and an explanation on how it works for all customers. If the proposal is to become law, companies will have two years to comply. This would allow customers to purchase phones without a charger if they already have an older USB-C charging cable. The only company that may have issue with the change if the proposal passes as law seems to be Apple.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO