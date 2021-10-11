CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Engineer modifies an iPhone to use USB-C connector

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s iPhone is the last flagship holdout when it comes to adopting USB-C connectors. While their iPad and MacBooks both have adopted the connection, the iPhone is still using Lightning. Apple would have you believe the reason for this is due to innovation. They’ve argued against using USB-C on the iPhone, telling the European Union that it would stifle innovation.

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
techaeris.com

How to: Safely transfer data to a new computer and wipe the old one

With the rise of new technologies in the consumer electronics world, it’s no surprise that consumers are buying the latest laptops or PCs as soon as they’re released. While it may be a good idea to hang on to your old computer, many people would rather get rid of it and remove the data from it. But how do you safely transfer your existing data from computer to computer and wipe data from your old computer?
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The first USB-C iPhone is here thanks to a mod

Apple hasn’t created a USB-C iPhone despite years of rumors, but that hasn’t stopped a robotics engineering student from creating one. Ken Pillonel has placed a working USB-C port inside an iPhone X, allowing the phone to charge and transfer data over USB-C instead of Lightning. Pillonel has spent months...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

USB-C iPhone hack made real

So you’re disappointed with the fact that Apple continues to use their own Lightning port on the iPhone here in 2021. You’re looking for a way to continue using your iPhone, but also have the… luxury(?) of using USB-C cords whenever you like. A man by the name of Ken Pillonel wanted to use USB-C with his iPhone too – so he went wild with the hacking and the modding.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

USB-C group hopes new logos will solve customer confusion

The group responsible for the USB-C protocol has issued new certified logos that show if a cable or port supports 60W or 240W, hoping that customers will read the labels. USB-C is becoming ever more of a standard, but different USB-C cables support different cable power. Now the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the non-profit support group, wants to make it immediately clear to buyers and users, what type of cable they're getting.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#C Connector#Usb C#Macbooks#The European Union
Popular Science

The EU wants everyone to use USB-C chargers—including Apple

If you’re an iPhone owner, check out the spot where you plug in your charging cable. That port only accepts an Apple-designed Lightning connector. But there’s a chance that that could change someday, if the European Union has anything to say about it. The European Commission is proposing that all...
CELL PHONES
elpaisanoonline.com

EU Makes Proposal to Make USB-C Mandatory On All Electronics

The European Commission has made a proposal in attempts to reduce electronic waste in Europe. The proposal being to eliminate all other cable types aside from USB-C to make a “universal” cable for all electronics. This not only includes phones but as well as: cameras, tablets, headphones, video game consoles, and portable speakers. The proposal would require companies to make their fast-charging interoperable and an explanation on how it works for all customers. If the proposal is to become law, companies will have two years to comply. This would allow customers to purchase phones without a charger if they already have an older USB-C charging cable. The only company that may have issue with the change if the proposal passes as law seems to be Apple.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Using Custom Connectors in Intelligence Automations

Intelligence continues gaining new functionality with each release. Part of what enables new functionality is the capabilities added with each Intelligence Integration (ServiceNow, Splunk, etc.). These integrations, such as integrating Trust Network partners and Workspace ONE UEM, provide out-of-the-box triggers and actions to include in Automation. However, these integrations don't necessarily include the full gamut of APIs and potentially automated tasks. Administrators can easily add new functionality to Intelligence using Postman and the Workspace ONE UEM Rest API without waiting for new releases or built-in updates. In a sample I recently published to GitHub, I'm interacting with the MDM version one, Commands Version one REST API in order to issue a specific MDM command type: CustomMDMCommand. The CustomMDMCommand parameter provides a way to send any properly formatted MDM command directly to a device. Some examples of how admins might use this functionality include:
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

The USB-C iPhone becomes a reality thanks to a robotics engineer

On his YouTube channel, EFPL master’s student Ken Pillonel teased an iPhone X with a USB-C port, promising a full video later on how it was done. In an earlier blog post and video, he explained how he reverse-engineered the Lightning connector, then built a prototype PCB connector to prove the concept.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Infopackets

USB-C Could Become Phone Charger Standard

New laws in Europe could mean all phones have to use the same charger plug. It's uncertain if they will take effect but they could force manufacturers to make changes worldwide. The proposal would mean most portable electronic devices sold in European Union countries would have to have a USB-C...
CELL PHONES
The Millennial Source

The USB-C and EU saga, explained

In response, an Apple spokesperson said, “We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.”. What’s the EU doing?. On September 23, the European Commission (EC) announced their plans...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

INVZI MagHub Macbook SSD USB-C Hub

Apple MacBook owners looking for a versatile USB-C Hub and SSD may be interested in the INVZI MagHub designed to neatly attached to the underneath of your Mac providing up to 4 TB of additional storage together with support for dual 4K at 60 Hz display and a wealth of connectivity. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $130,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 23 days remaining.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Since the EU is finally fixing USB-C, the rest of the world can relax

The European Union plans to make USB-C connectors the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Its proposal would come into effect in 2024, assuming the European Parliament approves it; at that point, manufacturers would then have to adopt USB-C to sell their products in the European market of 30 countries.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

World's first USB-C iPhone

If Apple won't sell you an iPhone with a USB-C port on it, I guess you'll just have to make one yourself. That's what Ken Pillonel, a master's degree student in robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, EPFL, did. Pillonel created a custom PCB ribbon cable that goes...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Engineer hacks iPhone to give it the USB-C port of our dreams

Apple’s Lightning port has long been the source of frustration for many users, especially in recent times where the port is found on all its MacBooks and almost all its iPads. For owners of MacBooks and iPads with USB-C ports, it isn’t much fun having to switch between chargers and cables when switching between the Lightning port-based iPhone to one of the other devices. It is this that has driven French engineer Ken Pillonel to make a short video titled ‘World’s First USB-C iPhone’, the first in a series documenting his Lightning to USB-C conversion.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

USB C on iPhone? It’s already a reality. Kind of

Apple is the only major smartphone brand that still hasn’t switched to the USB Type C port yet. Instead, the Cupertino giant uses its proprietary Lighting connector, forcing iPhone users to carry an extra cable. While we don’t know when Apple will ditch the Lightning connector on iPhones, a DIY YouTuber has reverse-engineered his iPhone X to install a USB Type C port on it.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This is what an iPhone with USB-C could be like

While just about every non-Apple smartphone (and most other portable gadgets) charges over USB-C, Apple has stubbornly stuck with its proprietary Lightning connector, but now a talented robotics student has shown what could have been. Ken Pillonel has for a while been working on modifying an iPhone so that it...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple didn’t build USB-C into the iPhone, so this guy did instead

Thw new iPhone 13 is here, and Apple fans are still stuck with the old Lightning port (at least for now). Apple’s stubbornness to switch has led to much digital ink being spilled, but an engineering student has chosen to actually do something about it. With a lot of determination, he replaced the iPhone X’s Lightning connector with a USB-C one — and it apparently works.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy