Engineer modifies an iPhone to use USB-C connector

Intelligence continues gaining new functionality with each release. Part of what enables new functionality is the capabilities added with each Intelligence Integration (ServiceNow, Splunk, etc.). These integrations, such as integrating Trust Network partners and Workspace ONE UEM, provide out-of-the-box triggers and actions to include in Automation. However, these integrations don't necessarily include the full gamut of APIs and potentially automated tasks. Administrators can easily add new functionality to Intelligence using Postman and the Workspace ONE UEM Rest API without waiting for new releases or built-in updates. In a sample I recently published to GitHub, I'm interacting with the MDM version one, Commands Version one REST API in order to issue a specific MDM command type: CustomMDMCommand. The CustomMDMCommand parameter provides a way to send any properly formatted MDM command directly to a device. Some examples of how admins might use this functionality include:
Comments / 0