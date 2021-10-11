USC swim coach placed on administrative leave for alleged abusive behavior
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- USC has placed head swim coach Jeremy Kipp on administrative leave amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes. "The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority. When a concern is raised about a coach or staff member, the university takes it seriously and looks into it,'' a USC Athletics statement said. "Coach Jeremy Kipp is on administrative leave. We are unable to provide further details because of the confidential nature of personnel matters.''abc7.com
