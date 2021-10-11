CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape “Lime Ice” Set For October 28th Arrival

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max 90 has seen and done a lot over the 31 years it’s been in the brand’s roster of offerings. As of recent, the model has taken a liking to the outdoors, appearing in function-first “Terrascape” styles. The latest option under the trail-inspired collection arrives in a...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Jordan Air Mae “Celestine Blue” Scheduled For An October 6th Release

With silhouettes such as the Jordan MA2 and Jordan Air NFH, the Jumpman has been putting much effort into expanding its lifestyle lineup in recent years. The agenda continues with the women’s-exclusive Jordan Air Mae releasing a refreshing “Celestine Blue” colorway next month. Often dressed in tonal uppers, this new...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Classic Black, Red And White Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 hasn’t celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2021, but it’s taken the year as an opportunity to further flex its creative muscles. For its latest proposition, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has indulged in a tried-and-proven black, red and white colorway. Like some of its Air Jordan counterparts, the waffle pattern outsole-donning silhouette is predominantly covered in a dark tone that allows for accompanying hues to play secondary and tertiary roles. Laces and Nike branding on the tongue label and heel opt for white flair, while “AIR MAX” logos at the profiles deviate in a stark red. Visible Air units underfoot partake in the all-black arrangement that takes over the midsole and outsole, rounding out the subtle option from Nike Sportswear.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gives The Big Kids’ Air Huarache A “Smoke Grey” Makeover

Thanks in part to Stussy, the Nike Air Huarache is back and better than ever. And this Fall, Nike has near doubled the release cadence, offering the silhouette in “Bison,” “Purple Punch,” “Triple Sail,” and many more colorways. Here, even the Big Kids’ version is getting some attention, appearing clad almost fully in “Smoke Grey.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental Goes Full Glow-In-The-Dark For Halloween

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental drew some scary responses upon its surfacing in 2020. There was a poopy brown colorway that was supposedly inspired by UPS shipping, and the white/blue/red version that drew the ire and later the cooperation of the United States Postal Service. Nike is suiting up this transformed AF1 once again for the upcoming Halloween holiday, covering the exterior of the silhouette with the same spooky pattern of ghastly eyes – the same seen in the Dunk Low “Halloween”. This transparent layer covers a dark grey foam-like underbody, while orange accents on the pull-tabs, lace eyelets, and lace toggle provide that jack-o-lantern effect.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max 90#Lime#Terrascape#Tpu#Nike Com#The Air Max 90#Air Jordan 1 Low
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 High Boot Appears In Military Green

Ahead of winter, the Nike Air Force 1 High Boot has emerged in a handful of colorways. Up next?: A military green-like option. Synthetic leather across the upper indulges in drab tones, as does the slightly-modified lockdown strap around the ankle. Pull tabs at the heel deliver improved functionality to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design, while the reimagined sole units proffer a chunkier build and more aggressive tread solution for winter. The midsole and outsole combination deviate from the green overload that appears up-top with a white and black duo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft “Wheat” Is Available Now

Designed exclusively for kids, the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft takes the shoe’s most beloved features and distills it down to smaller sizes. Here, we see the variant take the shelves yet again, appearing with just a touch of “Wheat.”. More than appropriate for the Fall season, the colorway leads...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 Low “Singles’ Day”

Thanks to the Swoosh umbrella’s help, Singles’ Day has quickly eclipsed its polar opposite, turning November 11th into a date meant only to treat yourself. And if you were to ask the brand themselves, they’d say there are few better substitutes for a romantic partner than a pair of shoes, be it this upcoming Air Jordan 13 Low or the many releases that are sure to accompany.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 270 Appears In Vibrant Yellow

The Nike Air Max 270 has been one of the brand’s most commercially-successful releases of the past five years. And while it’s no longer the latest proposition under the Air Max banner, it continues to be a go-to option for many. Reminiscent of pairs in the forthcoming “Go The Extra...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 “Heritage”: Rumored 2022 Release Information

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Rumors have surfaced that Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 lineup will include a “Heritage” Nike...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Reebok Outfits The Beatnik In Primaloft For Its Last FW21 Release

With Winter just around the corner, it’s only fitting Reebok gear up for the cold. And though their Beatnik sandal may be back-less in construction, that doesn’t mean it’s any less deserving of a Primaloft upgrade. The Beatnik’s fifth and final Fall/Winter ’21 appearance, the pack proffers a total of...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds A Poetic Message To This Woodsy Air Force 1 Shadow

An edgy, deconstructed take on the Nike Air Force 1, the Air Force 1 Shadow has introduced a slew of bold colorways that remix the classic look of the AF 1. The women’s-exclusive silhouette showcases its versatility as it deviates from its vivid tendencies to deliver a rather understated style that is sure to suit plenty of upcoming fall fits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT Set To Debut In December In “Slate Blue”

Since its debut on September 24th, 2016, the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has undergone a handful of design modifications that’ve reenergized it enough to keep “fresh.” No updates, however, have departed as much from the original blueprint as does the model’s CMPCT (read: “compact”) version, which is expected to launch in December.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Deal: Save Up to 50% on These Retro Nike Air Tailwind 79s

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. Originally debuting at the 1979...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Presto Creeps Into The 2021 Halloween Collection

October is here and that means Halloween is just around the corner. Nike, like many of its peers, has gotten a head start on the commemorative releases, offering official glimpses of many a spooky design inclusive of this Air Presto. Though it lacks the glow-in-the-dark finish of its counterparts, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike's Latest SB Dunk High Arrives "Unbleached"

Nike is set to drop its SB Dunk High in a fall-ready neutral colorway, dubbed “Unbleached.”. With the aim to provide its customers with a DIY experience, the canvas underlays and overlays — which arrive colorless — can be dip-dyed in any shade of your choice. Elsewhere, hits of light brown can be found on the upper’s base, while the laces, mesh tongues and leather Swooshes come in white. Rounding off the kicks are the white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles, as well as the orange branding on the tongue tabs and insoles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Adds Sandy "Desert" Hues to the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement"

Nike and Jordan Brand are reportedly giving the Air Jordan 3 a brand new look next year. The mockup — revealed by Instagram sneaker account @zSneakerHeadz — features the silhouette in a color-blocking design similar to “Black Cement.” However, for the upcoming new iteration, the footwear style will be dressed in sandy “Desert” hues on the elephant print overlays, tongues and collars. For added contrast, the rest of the upper boasts a stark black hue while the midsoles come in clean white. Rounding off the kicks are the red hits found on the lacing system and tongue tab Jumpman branding.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Patta x Nike To Drop Collaborative Air Max 1 "Monarch"

After much speculation, Nike and Patta have officially announced their collaborative Air Max 1 sneaker. Dubbed “Monarch,” the shoes are a reinterpretation of the OG silhouette with splashes of orange throughout. Arriving with a light gray mesh upper, the kicks feature white leather overlays and nubuck material on the wavy mudguards. The accent “Monarch” hue is spotted on the Swooshes, while Patta and Nike’s logos appear on a silver chain embellishment hanging from the lacing system.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Mike Packer and the Nike Air Trainer 1

Sole Mates week upon week because you appreciate — perhaps love — sneakers, but are they in your blood? For Mike Packer, shoes are more than a commodity, more than hype, more than just a piece of footwear, because as his last name suggests, he was born into one of the longest-running footwear institutions in the world — Packer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available In “Black/Mystic Red”

The Nike Air Max 2021 may not boast the popularity of some of its predecessors, but it’s quietly built a compelling roster of offerings. For its latest proposition, the newest iteration of the brand’s Air Max technology has emerged in a pair covered in a “Black/Mystic Red/Cosmic Clay/White” color palette. The model’s synthetic upper delivers varying patterns and textures, with much of the forefoot and mid-foot boasting a greyscale arrangement. Detailing on the medial side and along the tongue deviate from the dark makeup with vibrant yellow and red. Underfoot, the sole unit further departs from a covert styling, with the exposed Air-cushioning at the heel donning semi-translucent, yellow flair. Underfoot, outsoles revert to a pitch-“Black” build that harkens back to Nike running shoes from decades past.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy