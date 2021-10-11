Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape “Lime Ice” Set For October 28th Arrival

The Nike Air Max 2021 may not boast the popularity of some of its predecessors, but it’s quietly built a compelling roster of offerings. For its latest proposition, the newest iteration of the brand’s Air Max technology has emerged in a pair covered in a “Black/Mystic Red/Cosmic Clay/White” color palette. The model’s synthetic upper delivers varying patterns and textures, with much of the forefoot and mid-foot boasting a greyscale arrangement. Detailing on the medial side and along the tongue deviate from the dark makeup with vibrant yellow and red. Underfoot, the sole unit further departs from a covert styling, with the exposed Air-cushioning at the heel donning semi-translucent, yellow flair. Underfoot, outsoles revert to a pitch-“Black” build that harkens back to Nike running shoes from decades past.
Comments / 0