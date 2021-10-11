CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Meghan King Broke 'Tradition' Wearing Blazer Wedding Dress to Marry President Biden's Nephew Cuffe

By Kaitlyn Frey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan O'Toole King didn't want to go the traditional route when it came to her wedding dress. For her intimate nuptials on Monday to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, King chose a mini blazer dress bought online at Matches Fashion. She even asked for her husband-to-be's input as she tried on all her options.

Jim Edmonds
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
