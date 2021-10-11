CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miccosukee leader weighs in on Indigenous Peoples' Day

FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Fox 4 asked Miccosukee Tribe Chair Billy Cypress to share his thoughts on the newly declared national holiday.

He says it's a day where we all have something to celebrate.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

