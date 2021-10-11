Miccosukee leader weighs in on Indigenous Peoples' Day
Fox 4 asked Miccosukee Tribe Chair Billy Cypress to share his thoughts on the newly declared national holiday.
He says it's a day where we all have something to celebrate.
