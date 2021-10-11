Cohen Media Group acquires Locarno premiere ‘Rose’ (exclusive)
Cohen Media Group has picked up all North American rights from Kinology to actress Aurélie Saada’s feature directorial debut Rose starring Françoise Fabian. The film received its world premiere inat Locarno Film Festival in August and centres on a 78-year-old woman who has just lost her husband of more than 50 years. Devastation gives way to a strong desire to live life to the full even though the woman’s newfound joie de vivre threatens to upset the family balance.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0