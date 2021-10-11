Eddie Jones to seek re-election as county commissioner
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has announced that he is running for a second term in office. The local attorney said it has been a fun and exciting job, and he is looking forward to seeing progress or completion of several projects in the next four years. They include the airport terminal, the outdoor sports park, the 911 upgrades, and enlargement of the industrial mega-site adjacent to the Ohio River and P&L Railroad.westkentuckystar.com
