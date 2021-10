You are invited to listen to and ask questions of your candidates for Hiawatha’s non-partisan City Council seats on the ballot November 2. We want to encourage an informed voting population, and we have invited only candidates for contested seats to share their views and respond to questions from the audience. Community members will be able to present their questions at the forum to the League members organizing the questions. We are very aware of the health and safety of all attendees. Masking is required per Linn County directive of all participants.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO