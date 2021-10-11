OKC Thunder waive Rob Edwards, roster update
The OKC Thunder head into the 2021-22 NBA season in a matter of days, we are just over a week until the ball is tipped and the regular season officially begins. We are exactly a week away from the roster cut-down date, October 18th. The entire National Basketball Association has to get their roster down to 15 NBA deals plus two two-way players. Until Monday, organizations are permitted to carry 20 players on their squad.thunderousintentions.com
Comments / 0