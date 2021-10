In light of Ben Simmons’ holdout from the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has some tweaking to do within his rotations before the regular season kicks off in just over a week. Through two preseason games, there is still no clear decision on who will start at point guard for the Sixers moving forward. As things currently stand, Rivers’ options are Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton. The two guards will likely be in a quiet tournament for the coming weeks to see who is the better fit in the starting lineup.

