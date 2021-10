It is becoming more and more apparent that the feud and holdout between the Philadelphia 76ers organization and All-Star Ben Simmons will not be solved easily on its own. It is being jointly reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst that the Sixers front office made a decision of not paying Simmons a part of his salary that he was supposed to be owed last Friday, a move that obviously puts a lot of pressure on Simmons and provides a clearer picture of how the Sixers organization will approach this controversial impasse.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO