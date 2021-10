Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker share their final thoughts on the Longhorns 55-48 loss to Oklahoma and where this ranks in the echelon of great Texas losses. We dive into the good and bad of Steve Sarkisian’s game management (3:30) versus the Sooners before talking about the mental toughness of this Texas team and if Sark is still trying to change the attitude in the locker room (5:30).