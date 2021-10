Goose made it look almost all too easy to sell out their second night of Terminal 5 on October 9, 2021. The Connecticut-based quartet undeniably took the audience on a full fledged journey that encompassed the multitude of genres that have influenced the band, thus far. With Gong Gang fans all over, Goose will be heading towards the UK to get a quick show in London just next week. Lucky New Yorkers had a chance to experience the powerhouse that transported us somewhere outside New York City this weekend.

