Machine Gun Kelly reacts to 'SNL' impression; teases “more guitar-heavy” new album

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has joined the pantheon of celebrities who were impersonated on Saturday Night Live. This past weekend’s episode featured a sketch in which host Kim Kardashian West played her sister Kourtney as the judge in a court show called The People’s Kourt. In the middle of the skit, Kourtney introduces her “bailiff and best friends,” MGK and Megan Fox, played by SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman.

