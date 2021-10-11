Machine Gun Kelly reacts to 'SNL' impression; teases “more guitar-heavy” new album

A video has emerged showing Machine Gun Kelly having bottles, cans and broken branches thrown at him during a festival performance. The controversial musician was on the lineup at the metal-oriented Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, where he performed on Saturday 9 October. A video now circulating on social media shows the singer on the roof of the sound tent, as some audience members seem to try and hit him with beer cans, water bottles and broken branches. After a near-miss with a beer can, the musician can be seen sticking his middle fingers up in the direction of...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO