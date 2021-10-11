Data: Cervical cancer screenings overused, underused

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico say they found troubling trends among women who screen for cervical cancer. They studied statewide data evaluating cervical cancer screenings.

They found women screened in 2019 with a normal prior test were pre-screened within three years, far more often than recommended. However, their research found after women were screened, they often don’t come back for more than five years.

According to a news release from UNM, the new recommendations for women aged 30 to 64 at average risk for cervical cancer called for co-testing for human papillomavirus (HPV) and liquid-based cytology – an updated version of the traditional Pap smear – every five years, or every three years for cytology alone.

For more information, visit hsc.unm.edu/news/2021/10/cervical-cancer-screening-overused-underused.