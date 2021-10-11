CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Big drop in active cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health showed a massive drop in active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The ADH figures show the active case count went down by 707 to 6,889. There were 217 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Sunday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 503,089.

Hospitalizations dropped by three from the prior day to 545. While there was no change in the number of patients in ICU care, officials reported an increase of three patients on ventilators, bringing that number up to 164.

Dr. Fauci says it’s safe to trick-or-treat outdoors this year, especially for those who are vaccinated

The state also reported 12 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 8,132.

There were only 1,195 new COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the state in the last 24 hours, the lowest one-day count for new vaccine doses given since before June.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased by 487, bringing the total fully immunized in the state to 1,361,176. An additional 287,084 residents are partially immunized.

