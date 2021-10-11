WWE Draft presents opening to course correct with women’s division
There’s still more than a week remaining before the WWE Draft fully goes into effect. That creates time to analyze the opportunity that’s available with the new rosters on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. Looking at these groups, WWE has the opportunity to make a lot of strides with the booking of the women’s division on both brands. There are several new names that are on each show and if leveraged right can finally fix the lackadaisical direction the division has been in since the post-Ronda Rousey era.dailyddt.com
