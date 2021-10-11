WWE Draft presents opening to course correct with women’s division

WWE has announced the rules for the 2021 WWE Draft that will begin tonight on SmackDown. A video posted to WWE’s social media had Megan Morant explain the procedures for tonight’s SmackDown and Monday’s Raw, where the draft will take place. She said that in conversations with WWE officials from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, along with officials from the USA Network and Fox, half of the WWE roster tonight will be decided, with the other half being decided on Monday. Anyone not drafted on these shows will become a free agent and will be able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO